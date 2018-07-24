​​​
  3. Mayawati’s clear message to Congress: Give us respectable seat share, or no alliance

Mayawati’s clear message to Congress: Give us respectable seat share, or no alliance

"BSP wants to tell Congress leaders giving reactions about an alliance with BSP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh," Mayawati said.

By: | Updated: July 24, 2018 12:39 PM
rahul gandhi, congress, mayawati, rahul gandhi mayawati, maya rahul, nsp congress alliance, rajasthan assembly elections, assembly elections in rajasthan, assembly election in madhya pradesh “BSP wants to tell Congress leaders giving reactions about an alliance with BSP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh,” Mayawati said.

Clearing the air around a pact with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will fight the elections in coalition only if it is offered a respectable number of seats. The BSP supremo’s statement cleared speculations over alliance that were emerging after statements by a number of Congress leaders. “BSP wants to tell Congress leaders giving reactions about an alliance with BSP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh,” Mayawati said.

Speaking on the lynching incidents that have took place recently, Mayawati said it is an act of narrow-minded BJP member. “Mob lynching is a deed of narrow-minded BJP members and supporters, but they consider it patriotism,” the BSP chief was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “I condemn the Alwar Lynching incident but think that BJP won’t be able to take appropriate action in the case… Therefore, I request Court to intervene,” she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top