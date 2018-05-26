Mayawati writes to CM Yogi Adityanath, says Bungalow 13A was turned to memorial in 2011

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati has written a letter to Yogi Adityanath government saying that her Bungalow – 13 A on Mall Avenue, is a memorial as per the government order in 2011. In her letter to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she claimed that the property was marked as “Manyavar Shri Kansihram Yaadgaar Vishram Sthal” in 2011 by the Uttar Pradesh Estate Department, according to a report IE.

The letter was written after the UP government had asked all the former chief ministers to vacate their government bungalows in line with May 7 order of the Supreme Court that quashed a state law that permitted the same. Three days back the name board “Manyavar Shri Kansihram Yaadgaar Vishram Sthal” appeared outside Bungalow number 13A.

“Bungalow number 13A Mall Avenue was allotted to me erroneously by the Estate Officer… the order to open Bungalow 13A Mall Avenue to the public as ‘Manyawar Shri Kanshiram Yaadgar Vishram Sthal’ was already passed on January 13, 2011. I even informed the Estate Officer about the mistake through a letter on January 9, 2017. It was requested that the mistake be rectified,” she wrote.

After Mayawati demitted office as state CM in 1995, she was allotted Bungalow 6. After returning back to power in 2007-2012, Mayawati got 13A which she merged with Bungalow 6.

The former chief minister, in her letter, claimed she was only occupying two rooms of the earlier Bungalow 13A, which as per 2011, would be merged with memorial and would not be allotted to anyone else, in case she vacates. It must be transferred to the government only after care and security is ensured as any damage to the building would lead to disturbance of law and order in the country, she wrote. The letter has been handed over to the chief minister at his residence by BSP leaders Satish Chandra Mishra and Lalji Verma.

“At Bungalow 13A we have the memories of Kanshiram ji, his statues and a library too,” said Lalji Verma. “We were not given any notice to vacate Bungalow 6. She will vacate Bungalow 6 if the government orders it but will need more time considering her personal staff who will have to be accommodated elsewhere,” he added.