Mayawati wants Modi government to roll back Citizenship Amendment Act, demands judicial inquiry into AMU crackdown

Mayawati demands judicial inquiry into AMU crackdown.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday demanded that the Centre roll back the “unconstitutional law” in the form of Citizenship Act. She said that her party will raise the issue in the Uttar Legislative Assembly and also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on the matter.

The former CM and Rajya Sabha member said that failure to take immediate measures, it will lead to negative consequences in the future. She also demanded a judicial probe into the violence at the Aligarh Muslim University.

“They should not create an emergency like circumstances Congress did earlier. BSP’s parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and crimes against women,” she said.

Mayawati has been vocal against the Modi government over citizenship law. Her party boycotted the bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week, terming it unconstitutional and an assault on democracy.

She also appealed to all communities to maintain calm and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to order a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence at the AMU on Sunday to ensure the main culprits do not go scot-free.

“The police and administration should also act impartially,” she said, adding that otherwise, the fire can spread very badly in different parts of the state.

Clashes at the AMU were reported on Sunday after a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi turned violent. Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid confirmed that the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. Several students were reported to be injured in the incident. The varsity administration declared vacation till January 5 and has asked the students to vacate their hostels.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider plea seeking CBI or court-monitored SIT probe into violence over Citizenship Amendment Act.