Mayawati terms SC verdict on Ayodhya historic, calls for all future action in amicable atmosphere

Published: November 9, 2019 3:45:58 PM

The top court in an unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday appealed to everyone to maintain an amicable atmosphere after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

“While respecting the historic, unanimous decision given by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute today as per the secular Constitution of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, all future action should only be taken in an amicable atmosphere. This is an appeal and suggestion,” the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

