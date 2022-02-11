Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party after Dalit girl’s body recovered from party leader’s field

The family had accused Rajol Singh, son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh, of forcefully taking away the girl 50 days ago.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today slammed the Samajwadi Party after the dead body of a Dalit girl was recovered from the plot of an SP leader. Reacting to the development, Mayawati urged the state government to take strict action against the culprits. She termed the development a very serious matter.

“Recovery of the buried dead body of a Dalit girl from the SP leader’s field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about his abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family,” Mayawati said on Twitter.

उन्नाव जिले में सपा नेता के खेत में दलित युवती का दफनाया हुआ शव बरामद होना अति-दुःखद व गंभीर मामला। परिवार वाले पहले से ही उसके अपहरण व हत्या को लेकर सपा नेता पर शक कर रहे थे। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

Yesterday, Unnao Police recovered the dead body of a missing woman from a plot allegedly owned by the accused. “FIR was registered on December 8 and the accused was later arrested. Following an investigation, the dead body was recovered. The post mortem will be done,” said ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh, adding that an inspector in-charge has also been suspended.

“The girl went missing on December 8. A report was filed in the concerned police station. The report had to turn into an FIR after 24 hours which was not done. Thus, the inspector in charge of the station has been suspended by the SP. Another accused Suraj has been arrested. Rajol Singh has already been arrested. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and investigation,” said the Additional Superintendent of Police.

The family had accused Rajol Singh, son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh, of forcefully taking away the girl 50 days ago. The girl’s mother Rita Devi had accused police of inaction in the case.