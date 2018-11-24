Mayawati slams Narendra Modi government, claims it failed to fulfil even half of what was promised

BSP chief Mayawati (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that it has failed to fulfil even 50 per cent of what was promised to the people of the country.”It is almost going to be five years of BJP government at centre. General elections will be held in a few months. BJP, especially Narendra Modi, has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014. BJP & the PM know this. They feel that they won’t be back in power,” she said as per ANI.

Talking about the Ram Mandir issue, she said that the BJP has raised the temple issue to divert the attention of the public from their failures. “Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for 5 yrs. It’s their political tactics¬hing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena&VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” the agency further quoted her as saying.

She also warned her supporters that opposition parties are behind organisations like ‘Bhim Army’ and Bahujan ‘Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji’ and said these groups are collecting funds in party’s name.

“BSP has come to know that organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind curtain. Those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they will make Behenji PM, ” she said.

Mayawati also observed these groups were playing with people’s sentiments and were collecting funds in BSP’s name, “people running these organisations are telling this to people to run their business and gather people at their events. Not only this, they also tell people that their organisations are working to strengthen only BSP and Behen ji. They are playing with people’s sentiments and collecting funds using it,” she added.