Mayawati slams Narendra Modi government, claims it failed to fulfil even half of what was promised

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 1:36 PM

Mayawati slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre.

BSP chief Mayawati, mayawati, bjp, uttar pradeshBSP chief Mayawati (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that it has failed to fulfil even 50 per cent of what was promised to the people of the country.”It is almost going to be five years of BJP government at centre. General elections will be held in a few months. BJP, especially Narendra Modi, has not fulfilled even 50% of its promises made in 2014. BJP & the PM know this. They feel that they won’t be back in power,” she said as per ANI.

Talking about the Ram Mandir issue, she said that the BJP has raised the temple issue to divert the attention of the public from their failures. “Had their intentions been good they needn’t have waited for 5 yrs. It’s their political tactics&nothing else. Whatever their associates like Shiv Sena&VHP are doing is part of their conspiracy,” the agency further quoted her as saying.

She also warned her supporters that opposition parties are behind organisations like ‘Bhim Army’ and Bahujan ‘Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji’ and said these groups are collecting funds in party’s name.

“BSP has come to know that organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind curtain. Those running these anti-BSP organisations are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they will make Behenji PM, ” she said.

Mayawati also observed these groups were playing with people’s sentiments and were collecting funds in BSP’s name, “people running these organisations are telling this to people to run their business and gather people at their events. Not only this, they also tell people that their organisations are working to strengthen only BSP and Behen ji. They are playing with people’s sentiments and collecting funds using it,” she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mayawati slams Narendra Modi government, claims it failed to fulfil even half of what was promised
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition