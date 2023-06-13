Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of indulging in a competition to become a bigger Hindutvawadi party, thus ignoring other religions and thereby violating the Constitution.

While addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, “The BJP and the Congress are in a race to become a bigger Hindutvawadi party, and so are ignoring all the other religions. This is against the spirit of the Constitution. Meanwhile, BSP respects all the religions equally. The country not only has Hindus but it also has Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, etc., and all parties should give them equal respect and attention.”

“Our party also believes that historical places and records associated with other religions should also be equally respected. The efforts to tamper with the historical records and places, given the religious hostility, is not justifiable as it not only affects the social harmony but also creates a law and order problem,” the BSP chief told the media.

Mayawati also charged the state governments in Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Rajasthan with unleashing atrocities against Dalits and tribals. She said, “BSP will raise this issue in these four states in the upcoming assembly elections and will make the public aware about this.”

She further added that the party has appointed Akash Anand national coordinator and Ramji Gautam chief coordinator for the upcoming assembly polls in different states.