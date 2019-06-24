Mayawati officially cuts ties with Samajwadi Party, blames Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘bad behaviour’

The shortlived bonhomie between Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav appears to be fast returning to the harsh rivalry that it always was, and upping the ante this time is the Bahujan Samaj Party chief. Mayawati today formally announced that the Bahujan Samaj Party will contest all elections independently, bringing to an end the alliance with Samajwadi Party which she had put on hold after the disappointment in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In a series of tweets today, Mayawati blamed bad behaviour on part of Akhilesh for the falling out between the two partners. "SP's behaviour after the Lok Sabha elections forces us to think whether doing this (continuing in the alliance with SP) will make it possible to beat the BJP. It is not possible. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, BSP will contest all upcoming elections big and small on its own," Mayawati said in a tweet, emphasising that the BSP kept national interest in mind while allying with the SP despite its anti-Dalit decisions, failure in upkeep of law and order and its stand against reservation in promotions. Mayawati cutting off ties with her foe turned friend comes as byelections to several seats are due soon. Mayawati has decided to launch a direct attack against Akhilesh, blaming him for the poll drubbing as well as the anti-Muslim stand of the government under his rule. Launching a fresh tirade against the Samajwadi Party chief at a closed-door meeting with party leaders in Lucknow on Sunday, Mayawati said that Akhilesh had asked her not to give tickets to Muslims in the general elections as it would create communal polarisation. However, she didn't listen to him and fielded 17 Muslim candidates against 12 fielded by the SP. Mayawati's party contested elections on 38 seats while the SP put up its candidates on 37 seats. "But I did not listen to him. When Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister, injustice was done to non-Yadav and Dalits and that is why they did not give votes to the SP. The SP had protested against the promotion of the Dalits also," she said at the meeting on Sunday. However, her anti-Muslim remark was not a part of the statement that was released to media. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP and SP had contested elections in an agreement. While BSP won 10 seats, the SP won just five seats. Interestingly, out of the five Samajwadi Party MPs, three are Muslims. They are Azam Khan (Rampur), Shafiqur-Rehman Barq (Sambhal) and ST Hasan (Moradabad). The other SP MPs are Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav himself. In BSP's camp, three of the 10 MPs are Muslims. They are - Kunwar Danish Ali (Amroha), Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) and Haji Fazlur Rehman (Saharanpur). The BSP chief's attacks did not stop there. After refraining from attacking Akhilesh directly immediately after the election results and praising his familyt iof treating her with respect, Mayawati has now pointed out to the lack of basic courtesy in AKhilesh. Mayawati said that Akhilesh didn't call her after the poll debacle. When she called him on the counting day, he didn't answer her call. On June 3, Mayawati said, when she announced a departure from the alliance in Delhi, Akhilesh called BSP leader Satish Mishra and didn't talk to her. She also alleged that Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav had played a key role in framing her in the Taj Corridor case. She also took on the SP leaders for crediting themselves for BSP's 10 seats. She said that backwards and Yadavs were ignored in the SP's regime and therefore they didn't vote for the party. Mayawati also alleged that the Samajwadi Party had opposed the idea of reservation in promotion and therefore backward classes didn't vote for it. Rejecting charges that the BSP workers didn't work for the SP candidates, she said that Akhilesh should have told her where BSP party workers did not support him. The BSP and SP are arch-rivals in Uttar Pradesh. However, they forged an alliance ahead of the general elections and were banking on the caste matrix of the state to win the seats. However, their paperwork didn't yield the desired result. The BJP won 63 seats on its own from UP's 80 parliamentary seats quota.