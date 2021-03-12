Mayawati seeks high-level probe into ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

"At the same time, the Election Commission should take the matter seriously and conduct a high-level inquiry into this. This is the demand of the BSP."

BSP president Mayawati on Friday termed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram “unfortunate” and sought a high-level probe into the incident by the Election Commission.

The BSP chief also urged the members of her party in the poll-bound state to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by “four-five men” in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed her nomination from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls. She has been hospitalised.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suddenly getting injured during the elections is very sad and unfortunate. I wish her a speedy recovery.

“At the same time, the Election Commission should take the matter seriously and conduct a high-level inquiry into this. This is the demand of the BSP.”

In view of this incident, it is an appeal to all BSP candidates contesting the West Bengal elections, office-bearers and workers to remain cautious, she said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Banerjee.

The party delegation claimed it was not an “unfortunate incident” but a conspiracy.