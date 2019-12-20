Mayawati says no place for violence in Citizenship Act protests, BSP believes in Constitution

Mayawati said that the BSP will not indulge in violent protests and will rather write to the appropriate authorities to register her opposition. (PTI)

CAA Protests: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Friday refused to follow the lead of Opposition parties in protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act by hitting the streets across the country. She said that the BSP will not indulge in violent protests and will rather write to the appropriate authorities to register her opposition.

“BSP cadre should not hit roads and not participate in violent protests like other parties against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). The BSP is a disciplined party and has faith in the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Will register protest by way of memorandum to authorities,” the former UP chief minister said.

This comes in the backdrop of violent protests in her state where one person died during protests against CAA in Lucknow. In Uttar Pradesh, two places — Sambhalpur and Hazratganj — witnessed violent protests where demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting, vandalism and arsoning. A state transport bus was set on fire in Sambalpur while a police station was set ablaze in Lucknow.

Not only this, a number of private and police vehicles were set on fire during the protests. The police have booked 17 people including Samajwadi Party leaders, MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan in connection with the violence on Thursday. Making a distinction between the protests and violence, Mayawati earlier in the day had said that BSP has always opposed the Citizenship Act and she has been protesting against the law since the beginning.

“But like other parties, we don’t believe in the destruction of public property and violence,” Mayawati added.