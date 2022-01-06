Mayawati says lapse in PM’s security ‘extremely worrisome’, demands fair probe

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab yesterday and demanded an independent high-level probe into the incident. “The security lapse during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Punjab is extremely worrying. It is necessary to take this incident very […]

“The security lapse during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Punjab is extremely worrying. It is necessary to take this incident very seriously and its high-level impartial investigation is necessary so that the culprits can get proper punishment for this and such incident does not recur in the future,” she wrote in a tweet.

She also criticised the politicisation of the incident amid the upcoming assembly elections in five states. “In view of the elections to be held in states like Punjab etc., the political tussle, accusations and politics being done regarding this incident is also not right. It will suitable to stop politicisation of the incident and allowing a fair investigation because of its seriousness,” she added.

Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some farmers. The prime minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, which was cancelled after the incident.

While the Home Ministry described the incident as a “major lapse” in PM’s security by the state government, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asserted that there was no security lapse.

The incident has kicked off a massive political row with BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab “tried to physically harm” the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

The Punjab government has constituted a two-member high level committee to conduct a “thorough probe” into lapses during PM Modi’s visit. The committee, which will submit its report within three days, comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future.