scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mayawati says BSP open to post-poll alliance with NDA or INDIA to act as ‘balance of power’

Four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – as well as Mizoram are going to polls later this year, and the Lok Sabha elections will take place in 2024.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Mayawati, Mayawati news, Mayawati latest news, BSP, BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party
The development comes in the backdrop of the BSP chief Mayawati saying that her party would contest the upcoming Assembly polls alone, and not tie up with anyone. (File Image)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, who has so far maintained equal distance from the INDIA and NDA coalitions, on Tuesday said that a decision on joining either bloc will be made after the Assembly elections due in four states later this year, to ensure “balance of power”.

Four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – as well as Mizoram are going to polls later this year, and the Lok Sabha elections will take place in 2024. After holding a meeting with senior leaders of her party in New Delhi, BSP supremo Mayawati said a decision on joining the governments will be taken after polls in the four states.

Also Read

In a statement issued by BSP, Mayawati is quoted saying, “For the betterment of marginalised sections and Muslims, it is important that a coalition government obliged to work for the welfare of people (janhit ki majboor sarkar) comes to power, instead of a strong and arrogant government.”

Also Read

Stating that the BSP had emerged as a “balance of power” in several states in the past, she accused “anti-BSP and casteist elements” of breaking away her party MLAs by “using all types of tactics for their greed of power”, and which “affected the BSP movement”.

Also Read

The development comes in the backdrop of the Mayawati saying that her party would contest the upcoming Assembly polls alone, and not tie up with anyone, as the intentions and policies of the governments of the BJP and Congress-led alliances have been almost the same from the Dalits, tribals and the marginalised.

Meanwhile, a BSP leader told The Indian Express that the statement by Mayawati shows that the party has no hesitation in joining any of the fronts, and if that happens, it will create a new path for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

When asked which coalition – NDA or INDIA – the party is likely to join, the BSP leader said that the party is not talking about any particular party, and a decision will be taken after emerging as the “balance of power”.

More Stories on
Mayawati

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 12:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS