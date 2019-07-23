Mayawati sacks BSP MLA for abstaining during trust vote in Karnataka

By: |
Published: July 23, 2019 9:09:28 PM

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government today lost the confidence motion with just 99 MLAs on its side. 105 members voted against the motion.

karnataka, karnataka news, karnataka politics, karnataka govt, kumaraswamy govt, Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa, mayawati, bsp mlaThe Congress-JD(S) coalition government today lost the confidence motion with just 99 MLAs on its side. (PTI)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday sacked party MLA N Mahesh for not supporting Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote in Karnataka. The BSP legislator had abstained from voting. Mayawati on Sunday had directed Ramesh to vote for the Kumaraswamy government. Moments after the coalition government lost the confidence motion, Mayawati in a tweet said that Mahesh has defied the party direction by abstaining from the voting process in the Assembly. “The party has taken it seriously. And for this reason, the party has sacked Mahesh with immediate effect,” she said.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government today lost the confidence motion with just 99 MLAs on its side.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mayawati sacks BSP MLA for abstaining during trust vote in Karnataka
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop