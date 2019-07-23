Mayawati sacks BSP MLA for abstaining during trust vote in Karnataka

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government today lost the confidence motion with just 99 MLAs on its side. (PTI)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday sacked party MLA N Mahesh for not supporting Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote in Karnataka. The BSP legislator had abstained from voting. Mayawati on Sunday had directed Ramesh to vote for the Kumaraswamy government. Moments after the coalition government lost the confidence motion, Mayawati in a tweet said that Mahesh has defied the party direction by abstaining from the voting process in the Assembly. “The party has taken it seriously. And for this reason, the party has sacked Mahesh with immediate effect,” she said.

कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार के समर्थन में वोट देने के पार्टी हाईकमान के निर्देश का उल्लंघन करके बीएसपी विधायक एन महेश आज विश्वास मत में अनुपस्थित रहे जो अनुशासनहीनता है जिसे पार्टी ने अति गंभीरता से लिया है और इसलिए श्री महेश को तत्काल प्रभाव से पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 23, 2019

