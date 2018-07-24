Mayawati on Alwar lynching: ‘Act of narrow-minded BJP members’

“Mob lynching is a deed of narrow-minded BJP members and supporters, but they consider it patriotism,” the BSP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking on the recent lynching case in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that incident of vigilantism is an act of “narrow-minded” members of Bharatiya Janata Party. “Mob lynching is a deed of narrow-minded BJP members and supporters, but they consider it patriotism,” the BSP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “I condemn the Alwar Lynching incident but think that BJP won’t be able to take appropriate action in the case… Therefore, I request Court to intervene,” she added.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, has snowballed into a big controversy. In the latest case, deceased Rakhbar Khan’s accomplice has said that men who beat them claimed proximity with the local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has said it was a custodial death. In shocking claims, various reports claimed a number of laxities on police’s part. The Indian Express reported that the authorities took unusually long time in taking the victim to the hospital. While another report said police first took the cows to a shed and then stopped for a tea break before finally taking the victim to the hospital.

The BSP chief also cleared the air around a pact with the Congress. She said her party will fight elections in coalition only if it is offered a respectable number of seats. Mayawati’s statement cleared speculations over alliance that were emerging after statements by a number of Congress leaders. “BSP wants to tell Congress leaders giving reactions about an alliance with BSP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh,” the BSP supremo said.