Mayawati must pay back! SC puts BSP chief on notice over erecting statues using public money

In what could turn out to be a major setback for Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, the Supreme Court today said that it was of the tentative view that she must deposit the public money used in making statues of herself as well as elephants, her party’s election symbol, in parks in Lucknow and Noida to the state exchequer.

The top court bench made this remark while hearing a petition filed by an advocate stating that public money must not be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating a political party.

“We are of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent on her status and party symbol to the state exchequer,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was heading the bench, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Apart from him, the bench also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna. It set the date of April 2 for further hearing the matter. During the hearing, the bench made it clear that it expressed that it was a prima facie view since the matter will be taken up for hearing.

“We will have it for final disposal on April 2,” the bench quoted the agency as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government under then Chief Minister Mayawati had built a number of Dalit memorials, that include statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and BSP’s election symbol ‘elephant’, between 2007 and 2012. These memorials and statues were built at a cost of more than Rs 2,600 crore in Lucknow, Noida, and a couple of other places in the state.