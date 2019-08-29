UP minister says Mayawati a ‘live wire’, destroys everyone who comes in contact with her

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (File Photo/PTI)

UP minister’s remark on Mayawati: Uttar Pradesh minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh has hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former state CM Mayawati calling her ‘untrustworthy’. Dharmesh went on to even compare Mayawati to a ‘live wire’ and said whosoever comes in her contact gets destroyed. “Mayawati is like a naked electric wire. Anyone who touches her will die,” news agency IANS quoted Dharmesh, as telling reporters during an informal conversation in Agra.

Referring to BSP’s alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections, the minister said Mayawati used the partnership for her party’s benefit which was evident from the fact it won 10 seats. “She used the Samajwadi Party, increased her party’s strength during Lok Sabha elections and then ditched that party,” the minister, who represents Agra Cantonment seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, said.

In order to challenge the BJP, BSP and SP had decided to bury their decades-old rivalry and join hands during the April-May general elections. While the BSP contested on 38 seats, SP fielded candidates on 37 of total 80 seats. However, the experiment didn’t yield desired results as the saffron party and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 seats, proving the SP, BSP alliance arithmetic wrong. The BSP won 10 seats, SP five and the other member of the Mahagathbandhan Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal failed to win even a single seat.

Dharmesh, who was recently included in the Adityanath cabinet as the Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, went on to add that it was BJP leader late Brahma Dutt Dwivedi who had saved Mayawati during the infamous 1995 state guest house incident.

The newly inducted minister also said that he would soon meet CM Yogi Adityanath to seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the ‘mysterious’ death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram in 2006