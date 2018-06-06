Mayawati gets big prize in Karnataka, BSP gets 1st minister outside Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati was seen sharing the stage with a host of Opposition leaders at the time of Kumaraswamy’s oath taking ceremony in Karnataka.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday got its first minister outside Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati, who was reportedly instrumental in bringing together Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress in Karnataka, saw her party’s lone MLA taking oath as a minister in HD Kumaraswamy-led state government. BSP MLA N Mahesh, who won Karnataka’s Kollegal assembly seat, was inducted into the cabinet.

Of late, Mayawati’s BSP has become a strong component of a shaping alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level. Mayawati was seen sharing the stage with a host of Opposition leaders at the time of Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka.

Along with Mahesh, 24 other MLAs took oath as ministers in the government. Out of total 25, 14 are from the Congress, while 9 other are from its ruling coalition partner JDS. One MLA was inducted from KPJP.

However, the portfolios have not been allocated to the ministers yet. “Within a day or two portfolios will be allotted, discussions have already begun. Our govt is a coalition one and we will fulfil all our promises. We will run this government for five years,” G Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy CM, was quoted as saying by ANI.

H D Revanna, brother of chief minister Kumaraswamy and state senior Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, who was instrumental in ‘protecting the MLAs’, were among those who took the oath. The new ministers were administered the oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

JDS’ G T Deve Gowda, who had defeated former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari, was also inducted. Jayamal, a Congress leader and MLC, was also the lone woman minister. As per a PTI report, Congress will have 22 ministers, while JDS will keep 12 seats under the power-sharing agreement. The strength of the council has gone up to 27, leaving seven more vacancies to be filled.

Kumaraswamy had taken oath as chief minister and KPCC chief G Parameshwara as deputy chief minister on May 23.