Mayawati fires leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi, called him a foreigner

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday cracked the whip on a senior party leader for making derogatory comments against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BSP supremo said that party’s national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh’s words went against the principles of her party. “I came to know about BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh’s speech in which he spoke against the ideology of BSP..” Mayawati said. “(He) also made personal remarks against the leadership of rival parties. It’s his personal opinion… so, he has been removed from his post with immediate effect,” said the BSP supremo.

The BSP chief also issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by the leaders of the party while making statements in public. “In Uttar Pradesh and in other states as well, until an alliance with a party is announced, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party should refrain from speaking anything about alliance at any level,” Mayawati said, adding that leaders should leave it to the High Command.

“Taking this very seriously and in the interest of the party and the BSP movement, our party, which had recently appointed Jai Prakash Singh as the national vice-president, has, with immediate effect, removed him from the post,” she said.

She further issued a stern warning to the workers and office-bearers, Mayawati said, “at every meeting, cadre camp and public meeting, one should put forward information about the ideology, policies and movement of the BSP.” The should also put forward struggle and principles of eminent personalities belonging to the Dalit community and backward castes, Maywati said.

Earlier, Jai Prakash had reportedly said that Gandhi cannot be the Prime Minister if an anti-Modi alliance comes to power. He also said that nobody other than Mayawati has the mettle to stop the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah victory roll. Making controversial comments, he said that Congress president should give up aspirations for the PM’s post due to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origins.