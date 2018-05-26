Mayawati effects major reshuffle in BSP, RS Kushwaha appointed state president in UP

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati ordered a major reshuffle within her party on Saturday. (PTI)

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati ordered a major reshuffle within her party on Saturday. The party appointed RS Kushwaha as the State President in Uttar Pradesh and Ram Achal Rajbhar was appointed as the national General Secretary of BSP. The decision was taken by the party supremo during the national executive meeting in which Mayawati had called up on party workers and ministers to evaluate pre-poll alliances in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Mayawati during the meet launched a blistering attack at PM Modi and BJP and called for unity to oust NDA from the government in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Slamming the NDA-led government, Mayawati termed BJP’s four year at the centre as ‘disappointing’ and said that leaving of NDA members from the party is clear indication of their decline. BSP chief accused the Modi government of exploiting poor, labourers and farmers. She further said that the BJP government has been unsuccessful in mitigating the issues undermining the faith and power of the incumbent government.

Mayawati raised the rapid rise of fuel price across the country as mark of inefficiency of the government. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that less production of oil in OPEC countries, political instability in Venezuela and possibility of United States issuing sanctions against Iran were the reasons behind jump in fuel prices.

Mayawati also claimed that the BJP government had bowed down before the capitalists as a result of which the country’s financial stability had suffered and the people were concerned whether their money was safe in banks or not. She alleged that there was anarchy in all administrative sphere of the government, which proved that the BJP’s rule meant ‘jungle raj’.

The erstwhile CM of UP also said that the government tried to silence grievous acts like the Kathua and Unnao rape cases exposing the reality of the party.