Mayawati dissolves BSP’s Rajasthan unit after all six MLAs join ruling Congress

Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan unit after party MLAs join Congress.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday dissolved the Rajasthan unit working committee of the party, days after all party MLAs merged with the ruling Congress. “Based on the directions of BSP chief Mayawati, the Executive body of the party in Rajasthan has been dissolved,” an official release by the party said.

Mayawati has given the responsibility to oversee the party affairs in the state to two national leaders — national co-ordinator Ramji Gautam and former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali. The decision to dissolve the party’s Rajasthan unit comes a few days after it witnessed an ugly fight when workers exchanged blows in a meeting called on Sunday to discuss the crisis in the party after its MLAs joined the Congress. The development had irked Mayawati and was annoyed with workers who failed to keep an eye on the MLAs.

Earlier this month, all six BSP MLAs –Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand, merged the legislative party with the Congress, helping CM Ashok Gehlot to cement his shaky government in the state. The decision didn’t go down well with Mayawati who said that the grand old party has once again proved that it is “unreliable” and “untrustworthy”.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has 200 chairs. In the Assembly polls held in December last year, the Congress had won 100 seats. The party was enjoying the support of Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) one MLA, BSP’s six MLAs, and 12 Independents. Just a few weeks before six BSP MLAs joined the Congress, the 12 Independents had taken the membership of the Congress. With this, Congress now enjoys a comfortable majority in the Assembly and has the support of 118 MLAs. The BJP has 73 members.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Congress is facing a tough challenge of containing infighting in the state unit after six BSP MLAs were inducted into the party by CM Ashok Gehlot without taking his deputy Sachin Pilot into confidence.