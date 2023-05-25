Mayawati differs with Opposition: Govt built new Parliament, has right to inaugurate it

A day after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, jointly announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that it is unfair on the part of the Opposition to boycott the ceremony on May 28.

She, however, said that she won’t be able to attend the ceremony owing to pre-scheduled commitments.

In a series of tweets posted in Hindi, Mayawati said that the Central government has the right to unveil it as they are the ones who have built it.

“BSP welcomes the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on 28 May…However, the boycott announced by the Opposition is inappropriate…I thank all for the invitation to the ceremony and extend my greetings but I will not be able to attend the ceremony due to prior commitment,” said Mayawati in a tweet.

She further said that it is wrong on the part of the opposition parties to connect the inaugural issue with the honour of an tribal woman. “The opposition should have thought of it when they did not allow unopposed election of the President on the same ground,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal have also announced their participation in the programme. The event will see the participation of all parties within the NDA fold.