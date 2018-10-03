Big jolt to opposition unity! Mayawati says Congress conspiring to finish off BSP, no alliance possible

Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati at HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru earlier this year. (PTI)

In a major setback to the proposed Grand Alliance of the Opposition parties ahead of 2019 General Elections as well as elections in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today hit out at the Congress and announced that her party will not ally with the Congress in MP and Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference today, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that while Congress top leaders like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were honestly interested in the alliance, some leaders of the party were not.

Referring to senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, she said that he was not interested in the alliance between the two parties. “Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI.”

“Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless,” she added, referring to a recent interview by Digvijay Singh where these remarks were made.

#WATCH Delhi: BSP Chief Mayawati’s reaction when asked if there is any possibility of a BSP-Congress alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha & assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/jAztvwiV7r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2018

Pointing out that the Congress was under the misconception that it could defeat the BJP on their own, Mayawati further said, “They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people have not forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption…They don’t seem to be ready to rectify themselves.”

Story under development