Mayawati condemns Azam Khan’s comments, says Rampur MP’s statement against the dignity of women

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (ANI)

Azam Khan Lok Sabha remark: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan made a derogatory remark against BJP MP Rama Devi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has slammed him, saying the Rampur MP’s statement is against the dignity of women.

“His statement is against the dignity of women, it is hurtful. It is highly condemnable, he should not only apologize to the Lok Sabha but also to all women”, she was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, a number of MPs have demanded action against Azam Khan. Among those who demanded apology include Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad. While Prasad demanded the SP leader’s suspension from the House, Irani called his remark a “blot.”

Irani said, “This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent on this. We have to speak in one voice that this is not acceptable.”

“The entire nation saw what happened yesterday. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I request to all to speak in one voice- You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatising,” she further added.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also demanded action against Azam Khan added, “It is very encouraging to see everyone stood up and condemning in one voice on what happened yesterday. We look towards Lok Sabha speaker for exemplary action against him.”

“To politicise an issue related to women is outrageous, we must stand together so why the hesitation in some? Why the dilemma? Why add riders? I am not naming anyone for people to interrupt my speech,” she added.