Mayawati clarifies amid buzz around nephew Akash Anand: BSP not a dynastic party, won’t offer him any post

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 5:44 PM

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said the rise in the BSP's popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party has created unrest among some parties and leaders

Mayawati, Mayawati nephew akash anand, who is mayawati MBA nephew, BSP, BSP SP alliance, uttar pradesh, dalit“Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels. I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn,” she told reporters. (IE)

Taking on allegations of nepotism levelled against her, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that she will make her nephew Akash join the BSP “movement” and give him a chance to learn the ropes. Addressing a press conference here, she said the rise in the BSP’s popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party has created unrest among some parties and leaders.
“Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels. I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn,” she told reporters. Her comments follow reports in a section of the media that her nephew would be her heir apparent.

Accusing the “casteist and anti-Dalit” media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply. If anyone has problems with that, so be it, her party does not care, Mayawati said. She said her younger brother Anand Kumar and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP but never sought a party position.

