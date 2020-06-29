Mayawati backs BJP on India-China border issue, says Congress politicising national security

Mayawati has advised the Congress to stop politicising the issue of national security.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed instances of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress levelling allegations against each other over the border issue as a matter of grave concern as a matter of great concern. Mayawati said politics over sensitive issues is not in the interest of the nation and advised the Congress to stop politicising the issue of national security.

Addressing the media here, Mayawati said that her party stands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border conflict. She, however, clarified that the BSP is not an ally or spokesperson of BJP and “she is only extending support to the Centre in national interest”.

“Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border issue. Politics being done by BJP and Congress by levelling accusations at each other over India-China border issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern,” Mayawati said.

She said “China can take advantage of the situation”.

She said other important issues concerning the public are being ignored due to the continuous exchange of barbs between the BJP and Congress and “citizens are at loss”.

Targeting the Congress further, Mayawati said when the BSP was formed, the Congress was in power. “Had the Congress party done something for the interest of the marginalised section of people, we wouldn’t have had to form the BSP,” she said.

“I want to tell the BJP and Congress that BSP is not a toy for anyone. It’s an independent party formed at the national level,” the Dalit leader said.

“The migrants who have returned to their native state amid COVID-19 had gone to work in other states when Congress was in power. Had Congress done anything to help them, they wouldn’t have gone to different states seeking employment,” Mayawati said as she continued her attack on the grand old party.

Mayawati also advised the BJP to learn from Congress’ mistakes and “not to repeat what they did while in power”.