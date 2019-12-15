Mayawati asks Congress to clarify stand on alliance with Shiv Sena after Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Veer Savarkar

BSP chief Mayawati slams Congress alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing on the Congress party for its double standards on the issue of Veer Savarkar. In a series of tweets, she questioned why Congress is still with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra which toed a totally different line on Savarkar.

“The Shiv Sena is still with its core agenda. The party backed the Centre on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The party is now opposed to the Congress’ stand on Savarkar. But the Congress party is still with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. This act only shows Congress’s double standard,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati said that it will hurt the Congress’ most and termed it as a drama to divert the public’s attention. “Therefore, the Congress should clarify its stand on alliance with the Shiv Sena, otherwise it will be considered a diversionary tactic by them to divert the public’s attention from their very own party’s weaknesses,” she added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed a post-poll alliance in Maharashtra last month to keep the BJP out of power. While the Shiv Sena in the run up to the elections promised to recommend Savarkar’s name for Bharat Ratna, the Congress was opposed to it.

The controversy involving Savarkar reignited on Saturday when Congress leader during a rally in Delhi said, “The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth.”

This he said while turning down the BJP’s demand to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark and apparently referring to the allegation against Savarkar tendered apology to the British for securing early release from jail.

Soon after this, the Shiv Sena asked its ally to exercise caution and described Savarkar as is an idol of the whole country. “Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.