Mayawati appoined BSP chief for fourth term, pledges ‘never to stop or bend’

In an expected development, the Bahujan Samaj Party has unanimously elected former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati as the party’s national president for the fourth consecutive term. After being re-elected, Mayawati pledged not to “stop or bend, let alone break”. Mayawati was once again elected to the hot seat of the party at the meeting of BSP’s central executive committee, state units and representatives across the country.

Soon after her re-election, the 63-year-old thanked the party and supporters, promising to continue to take the BSP movement forward. Mayawati further said she would continue to pursue the humanitarian missions of sants, gurus born in the Adiwasi, Dalit,and other backward classes.

Speaking about upcoming elections in various states, Mayawati said that her party leaders and workers and give the example and achievements of BSP government in Uttar Pradesh when it was in power to seek votes in various states where polling is to be held in near future.

Referring to the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi where elections are to be held within the next one year, she asked party workers to prepare for Assembly polls with “full strength”.

She also observed that the party will have to contest these elections against the ruling BJP and the Congress in these states, and has its task cut out. She also added that the party, apart from these elections, the BSP must also perform well in by-elections to some seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, she also expressed concerns over incidents of mob-lynching in Uttar Pradesh targeting women in the name of child theft. She expressed her concern after reports of a 50-year-old woman was thrashed on the suspicion of child theft in Etah district.

“In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching in its new frightening form is targeting innocent women. There is terror among the people because of innocent women being harassed/murdered on charges of child theft. It would be better if the state government takes strict legal action against such wrong elements,” she tweeted.