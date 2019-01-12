LIVE Updates: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav set to announce crucial UP alliance for Lok Sabha election 2019

Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav photo

Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav alliance announcement Live updates: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will announce their decisions on alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The decision will have a major political bearing as Congress is not part of the pre-poll alliance. The political alignment between the former bitter-rivals in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that offers 80 Lok Sabha seats. While Congress has termed the move as “very dangerous mistake” but asserted it would go alone in the state.

While delivering his inaugural address at the BJP convention, party president Amit Shah exhorted that the saffron party will bag more seats in 2019 than it won in the 2014 general elections. Shah claimed that the BJP is on its way to win more than 50 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh. BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after bagging 71 seats out of total 80 constituencies and its then alliance Apna Dal won 2 seats.