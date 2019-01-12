  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. LIVE Updates: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav set to announce crucial UP alliance for Lok Sabha election 2019

LIVE Updates: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav set to announce crucial UP alliance for Lok Sabha election 2019

By: | Updated:Jan 12, 2019 9:55 am

Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav alliance announcement live updates

mayawati akhilesh photoMayawati Akhilesh Yadav photo

Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav alliance announcement Live updates: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will announce their decisions on alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The decision will have a major political bearing as Congress is not part of the pre-poll alliance. The political alignment between the former bitter-rivals in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that offers 80 Lok Sabha seats. While Congress has termed the move as “very dangerous mistake” but asserted it would go alone in the state.

While delivering his inaugural address at the BJP convention, party president Amit Shah exhorted that the saffron party will bag more seats in 2019 than it won in the 2014 general elections. Shah claimed that the BJP is on its way to win more than 50 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh. BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after bagging 71 seats out of total 80 constituencies and its then alliance Apna Dal won 2 seats.

Live Blog

Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav alliance announcement Live updates

09:55 (IST)12 Jan 2019
Amit Shah's message to Congress, SP, BSP

Amit Shah claimed that the BJP is on its way to win more than 50 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh, asserting the saffron alliance's tally will improve from the 73 Lok Sabha seats it won in 2014 out of the state's 80.

09:48 (IST)12 Jan 2019
Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav alliance announcement

The Samajwadi Party (SP)  and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are planning to contest on 37 seats each out of the 80 on offer in Uttar Pradesh and plan to leave just two, Rae Bareli and Amethi, the bastions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for the Congress,  according to report.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also said the "coming together" of SP and BSP has not only "created fear in the BJP but also in the Congress." Both Yadav and Mayawati have given statements mentioning a "gathbandhan". Mayawati's press statement was in solidarity with Yadav amid reports that the CBI might question him in connection with a mining scam that allegedly took place when he was chief minister. "Don't be shaken," she advised him.
Switch to Hindi Edition