Mayawati addresses rally with Ajit Jogi, says ‘no matter how many Ram Mandirs are built, BJP will not get political benefit’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Saturday trained guns at Bharatiya Janata Party saying it will not get any political benefit through Ram Mandir construction issue. Addressing a rally with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Mayawati said the former will get due respect in his alliance with the BSP.

Ajit Jogi, a former chief minister, had quit Congress last year to form his own Janata Congress Chattisgarh. The Congress too made tooth and nail efforts to form an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP before the latter chose to form an alliance with Jogi’s party. The alliance is expected to deal a severe blow to the Congress.

“I want to assure Ajit Jogi that he will get all the respect which he didn’t get in his association with the Congress,” Mayawati said.

(Mein Ajit Jogi ji (Janta Congress Chhattisgarh) ko vishwaas dilana chahti hun ki jo samman aapko Congress party ke saath nahi mila woh aapko BSP pe saath milkar milega)

She further said that BJP’s mission to construct Ram Mandir is gathering pace amid elections. “Under this (Ram Mandir) issue, these people may construct Ram Mandirs in the entire country, but they won’t get any political benefit out of it,” Mayawati said.

(Chunaav ke nazdeek Ram Mandir ko karane ka abhiyaan kuch zada zor pakad raha hai. Iss mamle mein ab yeh log (BJP) UP mein hi nahi balki poore desh mein ek nahi anek Ram mandiron ka nirmaan kyun na karlen toh bhi isse BJP-RSS le logon ko rajneetik labh nahi hone wala hai)

The alliance must try to win maximum seats in this elections and form the government, Mayawati said.