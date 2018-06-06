Maximum temperatures dip in Haryana, Punjab with rain, overcast sky

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas received light showers in the morning. (Representative image: PTI)

Maximum temperatures dipped across most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday following rainfall in some areas and overcast conditions at other places. This gave relief from the sweltering heat wave of the past few days. The maximum temperatures were three to five degrees below normal on Wednesday. Chandigarh and its surrounding areas received light showers in the morning. The sky remained overcast till the afternoon. The city recorded maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

In Haryana, Karnal (32 degrees), Ambala (33.9) and Narnaul (34.8) degrees were cooler than the highs of 42-46 degrees in recent days. Hisar (39.5) and Bhiwani (39.3) in Haryana were warmer than other places. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 35.4 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 35.9 and 34 degrees respectively. The Met department has predicted overcast conditions and rain at some places in the next 24 hours.