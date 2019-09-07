Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth congratulates India and ISRO on Chandrayaan 2

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth (IE File photo)

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday congratulated the government of India and the ISRO for taking up an ambitious mission to land its spacecraft on the moon. India was to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface yesterday but communication link got snapped moments before the final touchdown. However, the orbiter is still in orbit and revolving around the moon.

Hailing India and its space agency, the Mauritius PM said: “I wish to congratulate the government of India and the ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover on the lunar South Pole.” He further said that although it wasn’t a successful landing this time, the world would recon the major technological advancement of Indian spacial programme. “We look forward to collaborative efforts between Mauritius and ISRO team in future,” he added.

After ISRO lost the connection with spacecraft, the space agency in a statement informed that “Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed.”

Emotional messages poured in for ISRO scientists who undertook an ambitious mission to land spacecraft on the South Pole of the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was there at ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the moment. Today morning, he addressed the scientists and said: “India is with you…The learnings from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon.”

“India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” the prime minister added.