Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video conference. The new Supreme Court building is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package of $353 million. The package was extended by Delhi to Port Louis in 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Mauritius PM Jugnauth called it a momentous day in the history of India-Mauritius relationship and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his support and cooperation. He said that the shared past and culture has deepened the ties between the two countries.

But what amused PM Modi the most was Mauritian PM’s thanking him in Hindi and mentioning of his slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas’.

“Shri Modiji, hamara desh, hamari janta aapke samarthan ke liye abhari hai,” he said.

“We invested in new Supreme Court… our priorities are guided by the fundamental mission of establishing justice. Modiji, we know you uphold the same values…you emphasised that your government’s actions embody ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” he added.

#WATCH We invested in new Supreme Court… our priorities are guided by fundamental mission of establishing justice. Modiji, we know you uphold same values…you emphasisied that your govt’s actions embody ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’: Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth pic.twitter.com/12dmTp1i9W — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

He also said ever since Narendra Modi became the PM of India, “the bond of friendship has kept on strengthening between the two nations.”

Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation. Jugnauth is familiar to the Hindi language, as his ancestors were from India. He had spoken in Hindi on public platforms earlier as well. He was also the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2019 and had spoken in Hindi and Bhojpuri. In 2017, he has awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by India.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said both India and Mauritius respect their independent judiciaries as important pillars of their democratic systems.

“This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect,” he said. “If India is honoured to help in the Parliament building in Afghanistan, it is also proud to be associated in the making of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger,” he added.

The Supreme Court building of Mauritius is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within Port Louis. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors. The built-up area is around 25,000 sqm. It has been constructed with a focus on thermal and sound insulation.