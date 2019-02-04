Mauni Amavasya 2019: Thousands brave cold for holy dip in Sangam during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Mauni Amavasya Kumbh 2019: Thousands of devotees thronged the ghats of Sangam on Monday morning to take a holy dip in the sacred water of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Allahabad) on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

A sea of devotees from various parts of the country reached Prayagraj on Sunday and spent the night at the Mela ground. Braving the cold and fog, they visited the ghats of Sangam early in the morning to take a holy dip.

The Mela administration has made all arrangements for the devotees coming here to participate in the religious gathering.

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ pic.twitter.com/KIJNYub8Ih — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2019



Saints, spiritual leaders led their disciples to the Sangam for the third special bath of Kumbh this year. The first special bath took place on Makar Sankranti on the opening day, while the second was held on Paush Purnima on January 21.

Heavy security arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no untoward incident. The district administration has made adequate security arrangements to ensure safety of the devotees. The state Home department has set up 43 fire stations, 15 sub-fire stations in the mela area for the occasion. Also, as many as 440 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance of the mela ground.

According to the sequence worked out by the mela administration, the first who will take the dip are sanyasis. They will be followed by Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, Shri Panch Dashnam Akhada, Akhil Bharatiya Shri Panch Nirvana Akhada, Shri panchayats Digambar Ani Akhada, Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada and Shri Panchayati Akhada Naya Udaseen.