Uttar Pradesh: At least 10 feared dead after cylinder blast rips 2-storey house in Mau

Several people were feared trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building. (Photo/ANI)

Mau blast updates: At least 10 people were feared dead in blast at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday, news agency PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, as saying. Several other were injured in the incident.

According to news agency ANI, a powerful cylinder blast ripped through a 2-storey house in Mohammadabad area of Mau early in the morning. Several people were feared trapped in the rubble and rescue and relief work are underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed official to provide all possible help and relief to the injured.

“UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of blast in a house in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons,” Awasthi said.

More details are awaited.