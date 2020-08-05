‘Matter of joy’: NCP on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan days after Sharad Pawar questioned timing

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to Ram Lalla and backed the construction of a Ram Mandir by a trust.
With the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple being held in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena has termed the development as “fulfilment” of party founder Bal Thackeray’s dream.
The NCP, which is one of the constituents in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said the ceremony is a “matter of joy” for all and that Lord Ram is the deity of Indians.
“Fulfilment of Balasaheb’s dream,” reads a graphic Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut shared on Twitter. The graphic also depicts a temple and carries text “Shree Ram” and “garv se kaho hum Hindu hai (say with pride that we are Hindus)”.
The late Sena patriarch, termed by party followers as “Hinduhridaysamrat” (Emperor of Hindu hearts), was a strong proponent of the temple cause.
State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil said he always worships at the temple of Lord Ram in his constituency in Sangli district.
“Today ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple construction is being performed in Ayodhya. It is a matter of joy for all of us. We always worship with devotion in Lord Ram’s temple built in my constituency. Maryadapurushottam Prabhu Shri Ram will forever be deity of Indians,” Patil tweeted with the hashtag “RamMandirAyodhya”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya.
