Matribhasha Diwas: Know history, significance, theme of International Mother Language Day celebrations

Published: February 21, 2020 11:33:54 AM

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted that 'Celebrating Our Multilingual Heritage' will be the theme for this year's 'Matribhasha Diwas' celebrations.

International Mother Language Day is being celebrated as Matribhasha Diwas on February 21: All Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools are celebrating February 21 as ‘Matribhasha Diwas’ (Mother Language Day), an NDTV report said. Back in 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day, and this was formally recognised in 2008 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as well.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted that ‘Celebrating Our Multilingual Heritage’ will be the theme for this year’s ‘Matribhasha Diwas’ celebrations, and the events held to mark the day will reflect the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Superior India).

The HRD Ministry tweeted that the celebrations were to promote multilingualism and awareness of cultural and linguistic diversity. It added that languages are considered as the most powerful tools of preserving and developing the tangible and intangible heritage of our great nation.

In another tweet, the HRD Ministry also shared the history behind the recognition of February 21 as International Mother Language Day.

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted saying that the celebration of mother language, or matribhasha, shouldn’t end with the conclusion of the auspicious day, and instead, every day should be celebrated as Matribhasha Diwas or Mother Language Day.

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also wished all Indians on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day and tweeted that language gives humans the basis of all creativity in life.

The report added that CBSE had asked schools to present a review of the activities organised at their campuses on the occasion of Matribhasha Diwas.

Matribhasha Diwas is being celebrated by the MHRD and educational and language institutions for the past three years now.

