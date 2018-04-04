Mathura shocker! Woman forced to carry differently-abled husband on her back for disability certificate

The woman allegedly couldn’t get an access to a wheelchair for her husband. (ANI)

In a shocking and disturbing case of medical apathy, a woman was forced to carry her differently-abled husband on her back to obtain a disability certificate. The woman allegedly couldn’t get an access to a wheelchair for her husband. The incident was reported from Mathura, where a woman was seen carrying her husband on her back to the office of the chief medical officer to obtain a disability certificate. Describing the ordeal, the woman said that no one could provide a wheel-chair or a tricycle for her husband. Also, after going to a number of offices, the couple still have not got the certificate.

Meanwhile, speaking on the incident, UP Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI that inspection will be done in the case, while help will be provided to the couple accordingly. “It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly,” Chaudhary said.

This is is not the first incident of medical indifference that has surfaced. Recently, a 25-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh had to deliver a baby on the floor when she could not get an access to a wheelchair. The woman was forced to walk down the corridors of the government district hospital. She allegedly didn’t get a stretcher even when she expressed inability to walk. Her baby lost his after falling on the floor.

The woman’s husband said his wife started having labour pains midway through the ambulance journey, but she wasn’t offered a wheel-chair or stretcher at the hospital, he said. When she was being escorted to the labour room, on foot, she delivered the baby which fell to the floor and died on the spot, Verma said.

In a similar incident, an elderly woman had to drag her ill husband along the floor to get his scanning done. She was allegedly not provided with a wheelchair at a government run-hospital in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Despite repeated requests, the patient was not provided with the wheelchair by hospital authorities.