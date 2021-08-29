Mathura: FIR filed after Muslim man threatened for running dosa stall named ‘Shrinath’, locals call it ‘economic jihad’

According to the FIR, the complainant named Irfan alleged that some people came to his dosa stall on August 18 and asked why he had named it ‘Shrinath’.

An FIR has been lodged at Mathura’s Kotwali police station after local residents protested against a Muslim man for allegedly naming his dosa stall ‘Shrinath’. The FIR was registered after locals allegedly warned him for running a shop with Hindu name, tore the eatery’s banners and asked him to remove the stall from the market.

According to the FIR, the complainant named Irfan alleged that some people came to his dosa stall on August 18 and asked why he had named it ‘Shrinath’. They then allegedly tore the banners ans warned him to remove his eatery from Vikas Market in the market, reported The Indian Express.

“A video on social media was brought to our notice in which some people can be heard making objectionable comments on the naming of a stall. An FIR has been filed in connection with the case and we are ascertaining identity of the accused,” Varun Kumar, CO City, Mathura, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Workers at the eatery said it was owned by one Rahul who paid them Rs 400 per day to run it. “We are running this for the last five years; there has been no problem on the name. We did not even imagine there could be an issue. That day, some people came and tore the banners and said that Muslim people cannot run a shop with a Hindu name. They seemed to have an issue with the name,” said Irfan who runs the stall.

A video of the incident was later posted by one Devraj Pandit, who was allegedly leading the mob that vandalised the eatery. Accusing the vendor of “economic jihad”, Pandit said that Hindus did not get jobs due to people like him (Irfan). He appealed to his Facebook followers to “rebel against such vendors who seek the aid of Sanatan Dharma”.

Earlier, the police had said that no written complaint was filed against the unidentified persons and the police was inquiring with the shop workers and locals to identify them.