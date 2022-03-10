Mathura Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes today to decide fate of minister Shrikant Sharma

Live

Shrikant Sharma Mathura Election Result 2022 Live Updates: With Ayodhya and Kashi done, the BJP shifted its focus on the unfinished agenda of Mathura with chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with other leaders promising a grand temple.

Shrikant Sharma Election Result 2022, Mathura Devendra Agarwal Election Result 2022 Live News: The counting of votes in Mathura, which went to polls in first of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 10, will begin at 8 am today and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The assembly segment took the centre-stage in the UP polls, with Krishna Janmabhoomi in the temple town dominating the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Both the BJP and the rival Samajwadi Party left no stone unturned in their campaigns to woo the voters here. With Ayodhya and Kashi done, the BJP shifted its focus on the unfinished agenda of Mathura with chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with other leaders promising a grand temple. Notably, the Mughal-era Shahi Eidgah mosque stands on the other side of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

While the SP tried to keep its Yadav votes intact, the BJP sought to wean them away from the rival camp and further consolidate its Hindu vote bank. Power minister in the outgoing government Shrikant Sharma is BJP’s candidate from Mathura while the Samajwadi Party has fielded former MLA Devendra Agarwal from the seat. The Congress has fielded Pradeep Mathur from the seat. While the seat has mostly been held either by the BJP or the Congress, the Samajwadi Party is looking to make its debut from the seat this year. The SP has fielded Devendra Agrawal who contested from Sadabad seat in the 2017 polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party, meanwhile, has placed its bet on Sk Sharma who was once with the BJP.

Live Updates

Mathura Election Results 2022 Live, Mathura Election Results 2022, Shrikant Sharma Election Results Live