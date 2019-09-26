A woman, who was accompanying the man, was also seen brandishing a pistol. The drama continued for about half and hour till the police detained both of them.
Mathura man sets car on fire: Mathura witnessed a high-voltage drama on Wednesday when a man set his car on fire right outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police. He also fired in the air intermittently creating a panic situation in the area. A woman, who was accompanying the man, was also seen brandishing a pistol. The drama continued for about half and hour till the police detained both of them. The man was later identified as one Shubham Chaudhary, a resident of Refinery Police Station area.
“Sometimes, he claims the woman with him is his wife. But then he also calls her his sister. Then, he changes his version by calling her a business partner,” he added.
According to reports, Chaudhary was undergoing treatment for depression after his wedding, which was scheduled to be held in November, was called off. He was said to be in relationship with another woman which was said to be the reason behind the marriage being cancelled.
