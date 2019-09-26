The police is quizzing both the man and woman separately. The exact reason behind the bizarre act is yet to be known as Chaudhary is giving conflicting statements, the SSP said.

“Sometimes, he claims the woman with him is his wife. But then he also calls her his sister. Then, he changes his version by calling her a business partner,” he added.

According to reports, Chaudhary was undergoing treatment for depression after his wedding, which was scheduled to be held in November, was called off. He was said to be in relationship with another woman which was said to be the reason behind the marriage being cancelled.