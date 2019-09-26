Mathura: High drama on city street as man sets car on fire outside SSP office, fires in air | WATCH

Published: September 26, 2019 12:48:16 PM

A woman, who was accompanying the man, was also seen brandishing a pistol. The drama continued for about half and hour till the police detained both of them.

Mathura man sets car on fire: Mathura witnessed a high-voltage drama on Wednesday when a man set his car on fire right outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police. He also fired in the air intermittently creating a panic situation in the area. A woman, who was accompanying the man, was also seen brandishing a pistol. The drama continued for about half and hour till the police detained both of them. The man was later identified as one Shubham Chaudhary, a resident of Refinery Police Station area.

“He set his own car on fire and when attempts were made to control him, he fired in the air and kept on addressing the people on the street on a public address system,” news agency IANS quoted Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur, as saying.
The police is quizzing both the man and woman separately. The exact reason behind the bizarre act is yet to be known as Chaudhary is giving conflicting statements, the SSP said.

“Sometimes, he claims the woman with him is his wife. But then he also calls her his sister. Then, he changes his version by calling her a business partner,” he added.

According to reports, Chaudhary was undergoing treatment for depression after his wedding, which was scheduled to be held in November, was called off. He was said to be in relationship with another woman which was said to be the reason behind the marriage being cancelled.

