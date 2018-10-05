Massive ruckus outside Noida Sector 20 police station over killing of Bajrang Dal worker for opposing gambling

The person, identified as Ajay, was a member of the right-wing Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal and was opposing gambling outside his residence at the time of the incident.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead for opposing gambling outside his residence in Noida’s Sector 8, ABP news reported. The person, identified as Ajay, was a member of the right-wing Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal and was opposing gambling outside his residence at the time of the incident. As per the report, the victim received bullet injuries and was taken to nearby Kailash Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Some people took the 25-year-old youth out of the house and after a while some gunshots were heard, the family members were reported as saying in the ABP News report. Ajay was a resident of Bihar’s Khagaria district and was currently residing in JJ Colony of Noida’s Sector-8.

Ajay’s family members and Bajrang Dal workers protested against the murder and created a ruckus outside the Sector 20 police station. The police have registered a case and arrested three suspects.