Massive landslide blocks key highway in Manipur, over 500 trucks stranded

Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Manipur’s Noney district, blocking the Imphal-Silchar highway due to which at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded.

The landslides occurred on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Over 80 dead as torrential rains batter Himachal, Uttarakhand, flash floods in Punjab

Work is underway to clear the road, and re-start movement of traffic, officials said.

The supply of essential items is feared to be affected due to the landslides in the violence-hit state, where road blockades, which went on for days, affected the movement of goods vehicles, crippling daily lives.

Also Read: Over 60 dead as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, Uttarakhand; houses collapse in Shimla, Joshimath

In June last year, a massive landslide hit a railway construction site in the district, killing at least 61 people. The landslide happened at the Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)