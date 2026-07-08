The Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hitachi Energy Technology Services Private Limited for a Rs 1,000‑crore expansion of the company’s operations in the state. The agreement, signed at the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, will fund upgrades and capacity expansion at Hitachi’s Global Technology and Innovation Centre (GTIC) in Porur, Chennai and at its manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu. The two projects are expected to be implemented over the next three to five years and are projected to create 1,000 high‑skilled technology jobs.

Under the MoU, Hitachi Energy will invest around Rs 1,000 crore across two linked projects- an expansion of the GTIC in Chennai (Porur) and a production expansion at the Chengalpattu manufacturing facility. The company said the investments will be phased over a three‑to‑five‑year period and will include the establishment of a new manufacturing line for semiconductor‑based Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems (HVAC)‑to‑HVDC conversion equipment, reflecting the firm’s move into advanced power‑electronics manufacturing.

Rs 1,000 cr investment to boost Tamil Nadu’s advanced power manufacturing hub

The state government officials said the combined expansion will generate approximately 1,000 additional high‑value technical jobs, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s talent base in energy technologies and advanced manufacturing. The government framed the investment as an endorsement of the State’s workforce, engineering ecosystem and investor‑friendly environment.

The Hitachi MoU is the second major agreement signed under the current Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in quick succession. Last month the state government announced an Rs 18,600‑crore MoU with Larsen & Toubro Limited covering three projects that together are expected to create around 8,200 jobs. Together, these deals signal an active drive by the state to attract large capital inflows in high‑technology and manufacturing sectors.

The MoU signing was attended by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce) S Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepak Jacob, Hitachi India Managing Director Venu Nuguri, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Karthik Krishnamoorthy, and senior company and government officials.

Hitachi Energy, part of the global Hitachi Group and headquartered in Switzerland, already maintains a significant presence in Tamil Nadu. The GTIC in Chennai and the High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) valve manufacturing plant in Chengalpattu were both inaugurated in 2023. The new investment will expand those capabilities and is positioned to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s role as a hub for advanced power technologies and semiconductor‑enabled equipment manufacturing.

Hitachi Energy India(@hitachienergy) signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to invest approximately INR 1,000 crore over the next 3–5 years, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. The investment will create 1,000 high-value… pic.twitter.com/3WaIDc2exG — Guidance Tamil Nadu (@Guidance_TN) July 7, 2026

Government, ministerial response on key development projects

S Keerthana posted on X that the government viewed the agreement “not just as an investment, but as trust in our people, our workers and our ecosystem.” She added that “Tamil Nadu is gaining momentum with every passing day” under Chief Minister Vijay’s leadership and called the Hitachi expansion “a great beginning” for further collaboration. The state release said the investment aligns with Tamil Nadu’s vision for clean energy, advanced manufacturing and deep‑technology development.

The Government of Tamil Nadu today signed an MoU with @Hitachi for a ₹1,000 crore expansion and to create 1000 high value technical jobs in Chennai. We receive this not just as an investment, but as trust in our people, our workers and our ecosystem. We are grateful for it,… pic.twitter.com/lB4T0DwBvC — Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) July 7, 2026

Officials said the state government will work with Hitachi to facilitate clearances, land and infrastructure support and workforce development to ensure timely implementation. With both the GTIC and Chengalpattu facilities already operational since 2023, the expansion is expected to leverage existing facilities and local supply chains, shortening the path from MoU to commissioning and employment generation.