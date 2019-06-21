Massive fire engulfs Shaheen Bagh furniture market in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, 17 fire tenders pressed into service

A massive fire broke out in the furniture market of in Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi on Friday morning. According to news agency ANI, as many as 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Officials said that no casualties have been reported so far and the reason behind the fire is not known. The fire was brought under control after an hour-long exercise. The fire was reported at around 8 AM today. The Shaheen Bagh area houses furniture shops and draws significant crowds for its mix of new and old furniture. Furniture is also supplied to many other markets in Delhi from this area. ANI reported that several furniture shops were gutted in the fire. As a result of high flames, the operation of Delhi Metro was also affected at the Kalindi Kunj Metro station. The trains between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden in Noida were suspended. Officials said that no loss of life has been reported from the tragedy and the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The officials said that they will assess the loss once the situation is fully brought under control.