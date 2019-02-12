Karol Bagh hotel fire: 17 dead in blaze at Hotel Arpit Palace in New Delhi

Hotel Arpit Palace: 17 dead in fire at Delhi’s Karol Bagh hotel

Fire in Karol Bagh today: Seventeen people were killed and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi in the wee hours on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of the national capital.

ANI reported that at least 28 fire engines have been rushed to the site douse the fire. The incident took place at around 4:30 am.

Injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical relief. TV reports say that 25 persons have been evacuated and rescue operations are underway.

The local administration officials have reached the incident site and monitoring the rescue operations.

“Cause of fire yet to be investigated. 30 fire tenders had rushed to the spot.Rescue op is over. There was wooden paneling on corridor because of which people couldn’t use corridors to evacuate. Two had jumped off the building,” fire officer Vipin Kental said.

Earlier visuals below:

Spot visuals: 9 dead in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh, earlier today. Rescue operation still underway. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/F2KNcozrZK — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has canceled fourth anniversary celebrations in view of hotel fire.