Days after a massive fire claimed lives of five people at Serum Institute of India in Pune, a massive blaze today broke out in MIDC area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra early this morning.

The fire is reported to have engulfed a Godown in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

According to the latest reports, fire tenders are at the spot and firefighting operation is going on. No casualty has been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. More details are awaited.

Last evening, a major fire was reported in Calyx Chemicals and Pharmaceutical company in Dombivli MIDC area. It took six fire brigade vehicles to control the blaze. According to reports, the fire erupted from third floor and spread onto first floor.