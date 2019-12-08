Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, several feared dead

Massive fire are Anaj Mandi in Delhi.

A massive broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital today morning. According to news agency ANI, fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Officials involved in the rescue operations said that 11 people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to pull out those stuck inside the building.

The congested lanes and narrow entrances are making it difficult for fire officials to reach the site. Locals said that even before the personnel could reach, they had already started with the rescue operations.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, said that fire has been doused with the help of 27 fire tenders.

Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, said that more than 50 people have been rescued and most of them were affected due to smoke.

The exact reason that caused the fire is yet not known. Officials said that priority is to pull out those trapped inside the house. However, it appears to have originated from electrical points being used for electrical equipment.

The Rani Jhansi Road is located in the Central Delhi. It is described as densely populated area. It houses both factories and residential buildings.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.