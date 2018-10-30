Massive fire at Mumbai slum, 9 fire engines at spot

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 12:51 PM

A massive fire broke out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road in Bandra West of Mumbai.

Mumbai slum fireMassive fire at Mumbai slum, 9 fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road in Bandra West of Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, at least 9 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

Officials said that the level-3 fire has engulfed the vicinity and a massive operation is underway to bring the flames under control.


This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Massive fire at Mumbai slum, 9 fire engines at spot
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition