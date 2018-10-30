Massive fire at Mumbai slum, 9 fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road in Bandra West of Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, at least 9 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

Officials said that the level-3 fire has engulfed the vicinity and a massive operation is underway to bring the flames under control.

#Visuals: Level-3 fire breaks out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. 9 Fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/awQZXWeu2y — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018



This is a developing story. More details awaited.