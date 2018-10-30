Massive fire at Mumbai slum, 9 fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road in Bandra West of Mumbai.
A massive fire broke out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road in Bandra West of Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, at least 9 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames.
Officials said that the level-3 fire has engulfed the vicinity and a massive operation is underway to bring the flames under control.
#Visuals: Level-3 fire breaks out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. 9 Fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/awQZXWeu2y
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.