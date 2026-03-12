A fire broke out at a fish market late at night on Wednesday in Matiala village in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. It started around 11:50 pm when vendors were packing up their stalls. Flames quickly spread to several nearby slums, threatening the homes of many families.

People living nearby saw the smoke and called the fire department right away. The firefighters worked through the night to control the flames. After several hours of battling the fire, they finally managed to bring it under control by 3:45 am on Thursday, but many families suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

23 fire engines deployed, probe underway

Delhi Fire Service reported that the fire destroyed approximately 300 to 400 slums. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire department received information about the fire around 11:50 pm. Around 23 fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control after hours of effort. There are no reports of any casualties. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing.

In another incident, a fire broke out on the third floor of a private company under the Phase 2 police station area in Noida on early Thursday morning, officials said. Seven fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

No injuries reported

According to officials, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident. The police officials and concerned department authorities arrived at the scene and are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident.Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out in the Raiganj area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Tuesday night, engulfing several clothing shops.