Massive explosion claims six lives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; PM Narendra Modi expresses pain at loss of lives

At least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Shivamogga last night, police said.

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

In a message tweeted by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi said, “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

The truck carrying the explosives was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition, the police said.