  • MORE MARKET STATS

Massive explosion claims six lives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; PM Narendra Modi expresses pain at loss of lives

By: |
January 22, 2021 9:16 AM

Karnataka Blast: The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

Karnataka blastAt least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Shivamogga last night.

Blast in Karnataka’s Shivamogga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pain at the loss of lives in an explosion in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and said the state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

At least six people were killed after a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, exploded in Shivamogga last night, police said.

Related News

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

In a message tweeted by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi said, “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

The truck carrying the explosives was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition, the police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

KarnatakaNarendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Massive explosion claims six lives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga PM Narendra Modi expresses pain at loss of lives
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi
2West Bengal Election 2021: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM ‘B team of BJP’, would not be a factor in polls, says Mamata Banerjee
3Farmers Protest Live News: Round 11 talks between Centre and protesting farmers today